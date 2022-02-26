Advertisement

Rocky Mount Police investigate shooting death

Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
Rocky Mount teen shot when answering front door
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting in Rocky Mount on Friday night.

Rocky Mount Police came to the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Boulevard at 11 p.m. on Friday where they say a person was injured.

Police said Dominique Barnes, 30, was found unresponsive in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Barnes was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare and later died.

Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 252-972-1411.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Styron, Kole McInnis, Jake Taylor, Daily Shepherd
NTSB releases preliminary report on plane crash that killed four teens, four adults
students wear masks
CDC announces new mask guidelines
Crews were called this afternoon to search the Neuse River.
Search suspended in Kinston for woman in Neuse River
It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the very first...
Law professors react to Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

Latest News

Family continues calls for justice after findings in shooting death of Brandon Hardy
Family calling for Justice in Brandon Hardy Case
Toussaint E. Summers Jr. files for mayor
Former New Bern police chief files for mayor
James Smith
Man faces charges in Rocky Mount double stabbing