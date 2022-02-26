Rocky Mount Police investigate shooting death

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after a man died in a shooting in Rocky Mount on Friday night.

Rocky Mount Police came to the Executive Inn at 1821 N. Wesleyan Boulevard at 11 p.m. on Friday where they say a person was injured.

Police said Dominique Barnes, 30, was found unresponsive in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Barnes was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare and later died.

Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 252-972-1411.

