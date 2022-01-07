Jacksonville Police searching for missing child

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) -The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a missing child who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening.

Police say 6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park, 553 Corbin Rd., around 5:45 p.m.

Amari is described as being a black male, approximately 4′0″ tall, and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On”, blue sweatpants and black shoes. Armari is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

If anyone has seen Armari or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

