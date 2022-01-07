Advertisement

Jacksonville Police searching for missing child

Amari Gabriel Christansen
Amari Gabriel Christansen(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE N.C. (WITN) -The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a missing child who hasn’t been seen since early Thursday evening.

Police say 6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park, 553 Corbin Rd., around 5:45 p.m.

Amari is described as being a black male, approximately 4′0″ tall, and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On”, blue sweatpants and black shoes. Armari is also believed to carrying his Power Ranger Backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

If anyone has seen Armari or knows his whereabouts, they should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haw Branch Road in Onslow County was the site of the shooting.
DEPUTIES: Son of Jacksonville police officer shot by father has died
A deputy is in critical condition after his cruiser ran off the road.
Bertie County deputy in critical condition following crash
Trooper John Horton was a 15-year Highway Patrol veteran.
Funeral services announced for fallen N.C. trooper John Horton
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
QVC laying off nearly 2,000 Rocky Mount workers after fire
Chance Goldberg
Former Pamlico Co. firefighter accused of using department’s stolen gas card

Latest News

Silver Alert for Haywood Barnes
Silver Alert issued for missing Hertford County man
FEMA brings in Texas ambulances to help Onslow County
FEMA brings in Texas ambulances to help Onslow County
Craven County school board reinstates mandatory mask policy
Historic Washington building to be repaired