Rocky Mount police investigate Christmas day shooting

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

The Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 700 block of Dreaver St. in reference to a reported shooting with injury.

When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male victim who sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center for further medical treatment.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the events that lead up to the shooting.

Anyone with information or video footage related to this incident to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

