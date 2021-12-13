Advertisement

North Carolina man wanted in two deaths arrested by deputies

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLINTON, N.C. (AP) - A sheriff’s office says deputies have apprehended a North Carolina man in connection with a double homicide.

A news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office says it received information on Sunday night saying a suspect wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Alamance County may be at a residence in Clinton.

Deputies and officers from the Clinton Police Department went to the address and found 45-year-old Alfonza McDuffie of La Grange.

McDuffie is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle.

He’s being held in the Alamance County jail without bond.

