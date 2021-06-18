Advertisement

Small plane crashes at Kinston Drag Strip

By Dave Jordan
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People attending races Thursday night at the Kinston Drag Strip along NC Highway 11 and 55 say a small plane crashed.

Few details are known at this time, but several witnesses who talked with WITN said it looked like a crop duster that was doing tricks.

The plane then crashed and witnesses says it caught on fire.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks confirms the crash and we’re expecting more details from him.

Others have posted video on social media of rescue crews on scene where you can hear the race track announcer telling people to stay away from the area where the plane went down.

WITN has a reporter headed to the scene and will update the story as we learn more.

