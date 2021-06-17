ECU baseball trio earns national honors

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Connor Norby, junior Gavin Williams and junior Seth Caddell each picked up national honors Wednesday from three nationally respected organizations.

Norby was named the 2021 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award recipient, which is given to the nations’ top hitter. He also picked up Second-Team National Baseball Collegiate Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America honors and was a first-team American Baseball Coaches Association First-Team All-Region selection.

The Kernersville, N.C. native closed out a remarkable season batting .415 with a nation’s best 102 hits to go along with 15 doubles, 15 home runs, 51 RBI and scored 64 runs. He collected at least one hit in hit in 53 of 61 games (multiple 33 times0 and has plated at least one run in 27 contests (multiple on 12 occasions) – both leading the team. Norby’s All-America accolades are the second of the season as he was named a second-teamer by Collegiate Baseball and claimed NCBWA Regional Player-of-the-Year.

Williams took home First-Team All-America honors by the NCBWA and was a First-Team ABCA All-Regional pick. On the season, the right-hander posted a 10-1 record in 15 appearances (12 starts) with a 1.88 ERA earning him his second All-America honor (First-Team Collegiate Baseball). He struck out 130 batters, the second-most in a single-season at ECU and allowed just 18 runs (17 earned) on 57 hits in 81.1 innings. Williams struck out 10 or more batters in a game six times tying his career-high with 13 in the Nashville Super Regional opener.

Caddell claimed Second-Team ABCA All-Regional accolades after batting .270 (53-for-196) with 14 home runs, 47 RBI and scored 46 runs. He tallied multiple hits 15 times and drove in two or more runs on nine occasions on the year. His 14 round trippers stood second on the team behind Norby, while his 47 RBI ranked third on the club.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.