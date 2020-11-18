WITN Sports Spotlight: Rion Roseborough

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on John Paul II sophomore football standout Rion Roseborough!

Rion Roseborough isn’t built like most high school running backs.

“Usually when you have kids that big, they’re usually a lineman," John Paul II head football coach Sean Murphy said.

But Saints head coach Sean Murphy saw something special in Rion.

“From the first day of practice, we could see he had a lot of athleticism, and we just felt like, ‘Let’s give him a shot at the running back spot,’" Murphy added.

His size and deceptive speed have been giving opponents major problems all season long.

“He’s a beast coming through there, and he’s only a sophomore," Murphy said.

“Once I get through that line, and I truck somebody, make a move or something, I just turn on the jets and go," Roseborough said.

Through eight games, Roseborough has found the end zone 15 times.

“Without my line I wouldn’t be able to do anything," a humble Roseborough added.

He’s compiled more than 800 yards of total offense, while making just as much of an impact on defense at linebacker.

“We’re a much better team because of him," Murphy added.

On defense, Roseborough has accumulated 46 total tackles, ten tackles for loss and eight sacks.

“I’m gritty," said Roseborough. "I like to get dirty. I like to be hit too, but I’m going to hit you back.”

Murphy said Roseborough can really play anywhere, but when he gets a chance to cool down on the sideline...

“The Skittles," Murphy said with a grin.

“I saw Marshawn Lynch do it, so I was like, ‘Shoot. This might work for me,’" Roseborough said when asked why he likes to eat Skittles on the sideline during games.

“Rion is a Skittles machine," Murphy added.

“I prefer the regular, the regular plain or the purple bag," explained Roseborough. "But it’s whatever my momma brings me. Just not the sour kind.”

Size. Speed. Skittles. D-I programs already want a taste of the rainbow.

“I’ve already have a couple Division-I schools reach out to me about him," Murphy said.

“Don’t sleep on me, because if you sleep, I’m going to wake you up real quick," Roseborough added.

No. 2 John Paul II (6-2) hosts No. 4 Parrott Academy (5-2) this Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. in the NCISAA DI State Championship.

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

