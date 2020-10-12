Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak at Windsor nursing home

(WITN)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a COVID-19 outbreak at an Eastern Carolina nursing home.

The Albemarle Regional Health Department confirms there are 28 residents and 12 staff members at Three Rivers Health & Rehabilitation Center in Windsor with the virus.

On Friday, the state Department of Health & Human Services reported there were just two residents and five staff members with COVID-19.

The health department says the nursing home is taking steps to isolate the virus within the facility.

Late Monday afternoon WITN tried to reach out to the nursing home but could not reach anyone.

Back in April, the same nursing home saw two patients and an employee come down with the virus.

