Kinston city leaders remove hanging sign

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston hangings sign has been removed with plans to relocate it to a museum. City council voted to remove the signs after concerns from members of the community.

The sign was located directly behind the county courthouse. It depicts 22 White Confederate soldiers who were hanged after they abandoned their post to serve the Union Army.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said the council received several complaints about the sign being offensive to many people.

“Our goal was to remove it, and preserve it, and not have citizens see this every time they’re in the vicinity of the courthouse as a flashback or bringing back memories of folks being hung or hangings,” said Mayor Hardy.

The city plans to preserve and relocate the sign to the CSS Neuse Museum.

