ECU alum Howell Binkley who worked on “Hamilton” has passed away

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - According to the Twitter page for the Broadway Musical "Hamilton," ECU alum Howell Binkley, an award-winning lighting designer, who helped bring the musical to the stage and the screen, has died.

The Twitter page says, "Our beloved friend and collaborator Howell Binkley passed away today. He painted with light and took us to places and times we could only dream of going. One of the finest lighting designers in the business and an even better human being. We will miss him terribly."

Binkley has been nominated for 10 Tonys. He won his first for ‘Jersey Boys’ in 2006 and his second for the 5-year-old musical, “Hamilton.”

We talked to him last month as “Hamilton” debuted on TV.

He said he nurtured his passion for lighting while working in the theatre department at ECU as part of the class of 1977. “That kind of pinned me in,” said Binkley.

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted, “Howell. Thank you for Benny & Nina’s sunrise. Thank you for Hamilton’s hurricane & Burr’s self-made walls. Thank you for sculpting in light & elevating every moment you touched. Where will I hide now if not at your tech table? I miss your smile & kindness already. Rest easy pal.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda (WITN)

ECU’S School of Theatre and Dance tweeted, “We are so saddened to hear of the passing of Tony Award-winning SoTD alumnus Howell Binkley today. His artistry will be greatly missed on Broadway and at ECU.”

SalemAccording to Broadway World, Binkley, who’s is from Winston-Salem, died from lung cancer. He was 64-years-old.

