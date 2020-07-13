Greenville man killed in Snow Hill shooting; two others injured

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - One man was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting Sunday night in Snow Hill.

Police Chief Gordon Hobbs tells WITN that the shooting happened in the 400 block of West Harper Street shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Killed was 27-year-old Dominique Coppedge, of Greenville. Another victim was flown to Vidant Medical Center while a second was driven to the hospital.

The chief says it looks like both victims will survive being shot.

Hobbs says they’re not sure what sparked the shooting and so far no one is in custody. The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Snow Hill police.

