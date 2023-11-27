Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze expected Tuesday night-Wednesday morning
James Purvis, Jr.
Boyfriend wanted for questioning in woman’s murder
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Latest News

Pactolus Global Studies School went on the lockdown around 2:10 p.m. because of a chase in the...
Nearby school dismisses safely as Pitt County manhunt continues
A chance meeting between two men at a hospital lead to a life-changing ride for a heart...
Chance meeting between two men leads to a fast heart transplant
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Other guests at Disneyland captured video of the incident.
Disneyland guest arrested after streaking in ‘It’s a Small World,’ video shows
Fidelity National Financial is investigating a cybersecurity breach that disrupted some of the...
Cybersecurity breach impacts several Fidelity National Financial systems