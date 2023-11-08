Advertise With Us
Grifton police provide update in Friday night shooting investigation

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department has released more details about a shooting last week.

Grifton Police Chief Deric Dennis says the shooting last Friday night happened at Creekside RV Park.

Dennis says officers were called to the park around 7:45 p.m.

At the park, police say the victim, 42-year-old Luis Force, was swinging a chain and threatening residents. Investigators say Force has a history of mental illness and being uncooperative.

The owner of the RV park, 83-year-old Thomas Suggs, confronted the man and was also threatened, according to the police chief.

Grifton police say Suggs fired two bullets and one hit Force in the neck. Force was taken to ECU Health and released Sunday.

Witness statements from the RV park say the shooting was self-defense, according to police.

Investigators say previous records show Force is homeless and police are still trying to find him to gather his side of the story.

Dennis says at this point, no one has been charged with the shooting.

