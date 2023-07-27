Advertise With Us
Ocracoke passenger ferry season extended through Labor Day

'Ocracoke Express' service drawing high marks from summer crowds
(North Carolina Department of Transportation)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular ferry to Ocracoke Island is having its seasonal schedule extended.

North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division announced that the Ocracoke Express’ seasonal schedule has been extended. The season will now end September 4, Labor Day, rather than July 31 originally.

The division provided the following schedule:

  • From Hatteras: 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • From Ocracoke: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“This is great news for visitors and businesses on Ocracoke,” said Ferry Division Interim Director Jed Dixon. “This extension will give summer visitors to the Outer Banks a chance to experience the fastest, easiest way to take a day trip to Ocracoke Island.”

The Ocracoke Express is scheduled to go in for maintenance on August 1, but is only expected to be out for one or two days. It will remain functional until Labor Day.

Other ferry vehicles are continuing to operate their normal seasonal schedule.

