New York Yankees draft ECU pitcher Josh Grosz in 11th round of MLB Draft

18th Pirate draft pick in the Cliff Godwin era at ECU
Pirates sweep UCF
Pirates sweep UCF(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New York Yankees selected ECU pitcher Josh Grosz in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. He was taken 342 overall and is the 18th Pirate draft pick in the Cliff Godwin era.

Grosz was second-team all-conference this year starting in 16 games for ECU. He was their Sunday starter for much of the season going 4-2 with a 3.66 earned run average. He had 79 strikeouts over 76.1 innings.

There were scouts next to us to see Grosz throw at the NCAA regional so they must have liked what they saw.

Grosz three years career totals for ECU saw him go 8-7 with a 4.76 Era and 149 strikeouts over 145.2 innings.

Grosz pitched for both Jacksonville and Lejeune in high school prior to coming to ECU.

East Carolina Draft Selections Under Cliff Godwin

2017 – Evan Kruczynski, St. Louis Cardinals (Ninth Round/Pick 274)

2018 – Dwanya Williams-Sutton, San Diego Padres (Fifth Round/Pick 141)

2018 – Chris Holba, St. Louis Cardinals (11th Round, Pick 333)

2018 – Connor Litton, Philadelphia Phillies (20th Round/Pick 587)

2019 – Jake Agnos, New York Yankees (Fourth Round/Pick 135)

2019 – Bryant Packard, Detroit Tigers (Fifth Round/Pick 142)

2019 – Spencer Brickhouse, Arizona Diamondbacks (Seventh Round/Pick 212)

2019 – Trey Benton, Cleveland Indians (15th Round/Pick 460)

2019 – Evan Voliva, New York Yankees (18th Round/Pick 555)

2019 – Turner Brown, Colorado Rockies (19th Round/Pick 579)

2019 – Jake Washer, Chicago Cubs (29th Round/Pick 882)

2020 – Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals (Second Round 2crB/Pick 70)

2021 – Gavin Williams, Cleveland Indians (First Round/Pick 23)

2021 – Connor Norby, Baltimore Orioles (Second Round/Pick 41)

2021 – Thomas Francisco, St. Louis Cardinals (19th Round/Pick 571)

2022 – Carson Whisenhunt, San Francisco Giants (Second Round/Pick 66)

2022 – Zach Agnos, Colorado Rockies (10th Round/Pick 296)

2023 – Josh Grosz, New York Yankees (11th Round/Pick 342)

