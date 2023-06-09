People in ENC react to Donald Trump’s second indictment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time.

“I think there’s a whole bunch of craziness going on to be caught up in that,” said Lenoir County resident Daniel Ponce.

The second indictment comes only a few months after being indicted for his alleged role in a scandal related to hush money payments made to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

Now, Trump is being indicted for his alleged role in holding classified documents in boxes at his Mar-A-Lago resort in South Florida until federal agents raided it last year and seized the records.

ECU Political Science Professor, Brad Lockerbie said, “I think this one is more consequential in A. It’s federal charges and not state charges. B. It is both the taking of the documents and the obstruction of justice that are being alleged in that he supposedly hid the documents after he was asked for them.”

The second indictment is causing some voters to be on edge. “For that to happen and then run for president again, that’s speaking on the American voter if they vote him again. But for him to win the average voter, he’s going to have to be so persuasive and speak on his beliefs to get that vote back that he used to win in 2016.”

However, Lockerbie said all is still up in the air. “We’ll see how DeSantis responds. He seems to be one of the ones talking about a double standard, but my guess is that they’re going to dance on that line a little bit and say that Trump did some bad things supposedly, but so did Biden, and let’s look at it that way.”

Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence, and Ron DeSantis are all scheduled to speak at the North Carolina GOP Convention in Greensboro this weekend.

It is unclear what, if any, role the indictments will play in their speeches.

Trump, the leading contender for the GOP Presidential nomination next year, is scheduled to appear Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami.

