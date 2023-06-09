Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

People in ENC react to Donald Trump’s second indictment

President Trump's second indictment
President Trump's second indictment(n/a)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time.

“I think there’s a whole bunch of craziness going on to be caught up in that,” said Lenoir County resident Daniel Ponce.

The second indictment comes only a few months after being indicted for his alleged role in a scandal related to hush money payments made to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

Now, Trump is being indicted for his alleged role in holding classified documents in boxes at his Mar-A-Lago resort in South Florida until federal agents raided it last year and seized the records.

ECU Political Science Professor, Brad Lockerbie said, “I think this one is more consequential in A. It’s federal charges and not state charges. B. It is both the taking of the documents and the obstruction of justice that are being alleged in that he supposedly hid the documents after he was asked for them.”

The second indictment is causing some voters to be on edge. “For that to happen and then run for president again, that’s speaking on the American voter if they vote him again. But for him to win the average voter, he’s going to have to be so persuasive and speak on his beliefs to get that vote back that he used to win in 2016.”

However, Lockerbie said all is still up in the air. “We’ll see how DeSantis responds. He seems to be one of the ones talking about a double standard, but my guess is that they’re going to dance on that line a little bit and say that Trump did some bad things supposedly, but so did Biden, and let’s look at it that way.”

Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence, and Ron DeSantis are all scheduled to speak at the North Carolina GOP Convention in Greensboro this weekend.

It is unclear what, if any, role the indictments will play in their speeches.

Trump, the leading contender for the GOP Presidential nomination next year, is scheduled to appear Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Kayla Williams, Drako Butler
Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail
Robert Menter
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Churches split over LGBTQ+ controversy.
Faith leaders react to methodist church divide

Latest News

Girl reunited with missing cat
Girl reunites with missing cat after it goes missing in Chocowinity
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Amazing Weekend but Severe Weather Chances Arrive Next Week
Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes a water sample to test for bacteria.
Three sites fail the Swim Guide test
FUR BABY FRIDAY: MIST
FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet Mist!