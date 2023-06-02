Advertise With Us
Children’s Miracle Network: Meet Caesey Hutcherson

Newborn Caesey Hutcherson
Newborn Caesey Hutcherson(WITN)
By Lauren Baker
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Whether it’s blowing kisses or dancing to his favorite tune little Caesey Hutcherson of Greenville has got a whole lot of energy.

At 16 months he was crawling, talking, and learning about the world around him. For his parents, Chelsey and Lavoris Hutcherson, having a son like Caesey is a joy they just can’t compare.

When they learned Chelsey was pregnant, the couple was first surprised and then filled with joy.

They became excited about being parents and having a boy, and they planned for everything from the baby shower to the maternity photos...even the matching birthing outfits.

While it started off as a normal pregnancy, things began to change.

Three months before his due date Chelsey started having contractions. The couple went to her ob-gyn and received some medication, hoping to prolong her pregnancy.

But 24 hours later little Caesey was on his way into the world.

Unlike other birthing stories there was no special first moment with mommy and baby, there was no time for first family photos and calls to relatives about a new addition.

Because Caesey was born prematurely he had to be whisked away to the neonatal intensive care unit – or NICU – where he would spend 84 days receiving treatments to help him breathe and continue to develop his body.

While Caesey was in the NICU he received two surgeries and countless visits from mom and dad - but they couldn’t be there all the time, which is where the Children’s Miracle Network came in.

With the help of the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital and donors, CMN was not only able to provide the equipment Caesey needed during his stay in the NICU...but also cameras, which allowed his parents and extended family to watch him day and night.

After those 84 days were over it was time for Caesey to come home which was another adjustment these parents had to adapt to quickly.

Emotions that started as nerves eventually turned to happiness as they saw their child grow each and every day.

The Hutchersons say they couldn’t have made it this far without the help of hospital staff and their faith.

Tune in this weekend for this and more inspiring stories for our 38th Annual Children’s Miracle Network Telethon.

Caesey Hutcherson now.
Caesey Hutcherson now.(WITN)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

