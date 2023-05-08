WITN hosts 38th Annual CMN Telethon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN continues teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network to host the 38th Annual CMN Telethon.

The telethon will be held over a two day period. Call in Saturday, June 3rd between 7p.m. and 8p.m. or Sunday June 4th from 6-9a.m. and 7-11p.m.

Change Kids’ Health and Change the Future by donating. Proceeds will go to ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Call in to 1-800-673-KIDS (5437), or visit GivetoCMN.com.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the CMN Telethon.

