Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

WITN hosts 38th Annual CMN Telethon

WITN continues teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network
WITN continues teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network(CMN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN continues teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network to host the 38th Annual CMN Telethon.

The telethon will be held over a two day period. Call in Saturday, June 3rd between 7p.m. and 8p.m. or Sunday June 4th from 6-9a.m. and 7-11p.m.

Change Kids’ Health and Change the Future by donating. Proceeds will go to ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital.

Call in to 1-800-673-KIDS (5437), or visit GivetoCMN.com.

WITN is a proud sponsor of the CMN Telethon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ADD
U.S. Northern Command: Camp Lejeune Marines among those deployed to U.S. Mexico Border
Officers say they shut down three separate locations at the complex after arriving on scene.
Police: One person injured in apartment complex shooting
National Parks of Eastern North Carolina say his death is under investigation.
17-year-old dies after dune collapse at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Teenager charged in breaking into Pitt County business

Latest News

Video captures U.S. Coast Guard rescue
Names released of pilot, passenger in Friday’s plane crash
Ahzaia Spencer
Man charged in New Bern shooting
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Storms set to flourish Tuesday with temps in the 80s
The property will be temporarily closing for upgrades and renovations.
West Beaufort Boat Access and parking closing for renovations