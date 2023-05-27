Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Coastal flooding potential for ENC

Up to 5″ of rainfall possible over the 3-day Memorial Day Weekend
First Alert Forecast For May 27, 2023
By Natalie Parsons
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s going to be a rainy and wet start to your 3-day weekend and it may limit how you celebrate the unofficial start of summer.

There’s a Coastal Flooding Advisory for East Carteret and Beaufort counties along with the Pamlico, Pungo Rivers and adjacent tidal creeks through 10 a.m. on Sunday. There’s also a Coastal Flooding Warning in effect for Pamlico and Southern Craven counties as well as areas along the Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks through Sunday at 2 a.m.

Heavier rain moves in Saturday late afternoon into the evening. Showers and downpours could linger into Sunday morning before things try to dry out the rest of the day. Rain chances remain lower on Memorial Day so don’t completely cancel outdoor plans. There’s a narrow window late Saturday and early Sunday we may have to watch for a strong storm or two.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

