Beaufort deputies searching for missing man with intellectual disabilities

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Lloyd Chrismon was last seen at around 10 p.m. Friday at his home on Beach Lane in Washington, according to deputies.

Officials say the 74-year-old has white hair and blue eyes and stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs about 190 pounds.

WITN is told Chrismon has a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Chrismon’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

