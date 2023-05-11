Advertise With Us
Beaufort deputies searching for missing man with intellectual disabilities

Chrismon was last seen Friday, May 5.
Chrismon was last seen Friday, May 5.(Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:05 AM EDT
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Lloyd Chrismon was last seen at around 10 p.m. Friday at his home on Beach Lane in Washington, according to deputies.

Officials say the 74-year-old has white hair and blue eyes and stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs about 190 pounds.

WITN is told Chrismon has a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information on Chrismon’s whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

