Wayne County lands $58 million turkey hatchery
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A turkey breeder is bringing 26 new jobs to an Eastern Carolina county.
Select Genetics will build a new egg hatchery and establish turkey farms in Wayne County.
In announcing the plans, Governor Roy Cooper said the company plans to invest $58 million.
Select is headquartered in Minnesota and produces more than 150 million turkey eggs annually.
It plans to consolidate its existing hatcheries into the new 100,000-square-foot climate-controlled facility. The new hatchery will have a capacity of around 55 million turkey hatching eggs per year.
A news release said salaries will exceed Wayne County’s average yearly wage of $43,882.
North Carolina ranks second in the country for turkey production.
