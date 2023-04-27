Wayne County lands $58 million turkey hatchery

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A turkey breeder is bringing 26 new jobs to an Eastern Carolina county.

Select Genetics will build a new egg hatchery and establish turkey farms in Wayne County.

In announcing the plans, Governor Roy Cooper said the company plans to invest $58 million.

Select is headquartered in Minnesota and produces more than 150 million turkey eggs annually.

It plans to consolidate its existing hatcheries into the new 100,000-square-foot climate-controlled facility. The new hatchery will have a capacity of around 55 million turkey hatching eggs per year.

A news release said salaries will exceed Wayne County’s average yearly wage of $43,882.

North Carolina ranks second in the country for turkey production.

