Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Wayne County lands $58 million turkey hatchery

(WBTV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A turkey breeder is bringing 26 new jobs to an Eastern Carolina county.

Select Genetics will build a new egg hatchery and establish turkey farms in Wayne County.

In announcing the plans, Governor Roy Cooper said the company plans to invest $58 million.

Select is headquartered in Minnesota and produces more than 150 million turkey eggs annually.

It plans to consolidate its existing hatcheries into the new 100,000-square-foot climate-controlled facility. The new hatchery will have a capacity of around 55 million turkey hatching eggs per year.

A news release said salaries will exceed Wayne County’s average yearly wage of $43,882.

North Carolina ranks second in the country for turkey production.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Broad and Gales Creek EMS
State audit finds problems at closed Carteret County EMS squad; criminal investigation underway
Jaylen Dove
Kinston man facing five attempted murder charges
Jacob Honeycut
Man arrested after grave markers were stolen from cemeteries
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman

Latest News

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Drought conditions persist for some areas.
DROUGHT UPDATE: Latest drought monitor shows little change
Monica Carter-James and Destiny Washington
Two women charged in Greenville armed robbery
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Patchy, light rain Thursday; Heavier rain coming Friday