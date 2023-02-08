Advertise With Us
Washington County and Riverside-Martin boys basketball game ends early after fight, Knights players involved

“We deeply regret the incident”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this season there has been a brawl at a Washington County basketball game where the Panthers players were not involved.

It is a shame because the boys are now 18-1 after last night’s shortened 57-33 win over rival Riverside-Martin.

Here is video of the fight which ended the game early. Riverside’s coaches are unable to comment but it shows clearly in the video Riverside kids were involved and ended up hitting a deputy in the head at the game. It also shows Washington County kids stayed on the bench...

I spoke with Riverside administration and they shared a statement quote, “We deeply regret the incident that occurred during the Riverside high school v.s. Washington County high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, February 7. At this time, school and district officials are gathering information on the incident. Martin County Schools will not discuss student discipline information.”

We reached out to Washington County Sherriff’s office but the Chief Deputy was unavailable as well.

The Panthers are slated to play Bertie on the road Friday night for their conference title.

Sources tell me the Knights will be shorthanded after the fight.

