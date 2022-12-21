Officials: 41 dogs rescued from home living in ‘horrible conditions’

Lakewood police say they rescued dozens of dogs from a home this week,. (Source: WOIO)
By Sia Nyorkor, Brian Koster and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio said about 41 dogs, mostly beagles, were recovered from a home Monday after they were found living in “horrible conditions.”

Officials conducted a search warrant on the house after a concerned resident called authorities about the conditions.

Police said the residence was littered with feces and that a man in his 60s lived in the home. The City of Lakewood reportedly declared the home uninhabitable and condemned it.

WOIO reports the dogs were taken to the Lakewood Animal Shelter to get checked.

According to authorities, the case is pending possible charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley in Goldsboro
Deadly shooting at Riddle & Brantley law firm in Goldsboro
Patrick White
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
Workers laid off at flyExclusive in Kinston
Snow began falling across ENC, late December 25th and into majority of December 26th
When was the last Christmas snowstorm?

Latest News

Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Violent California earthquake damages homes, disrupts power
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Lakewood Dog Warden rescues dozens of dogs in extreme hoarding conditions
Frank Killy Jr. charged with sex offenses
Man behind bars on sex offense crimes faces 39 more charges in Pitt County
This Oct. 21, 2022, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and...
California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson