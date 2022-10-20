SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County.
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Lenoir County.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call.

The sheriff said the man, who he described as a large man, was fighting with the deputies.

“This person was getting the best of the two officers that were on the scene at the time,” said the sheriff.

Ingram said a passerby saw what was happening and shot the man believing the deputies were in danger. The man shot, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff said his deputies had some bumps and bruises. He said they both should be okay.

Ingram said the man will be facing charges for assaulting the deputies.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies in full protective gear enter the mobile home late Monday morning.
Sheriff’s office report reveals murder victim’s name, type of weapon used
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
Police: Illegal gaming sites shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
Reginald Jones
Escaped murderer from Lee Co. back in custody
Russel Jay Heath
SHERIFF: Chowan County inmate holds jail staff hostage, escapes

Latest News

People were lined up at the voting location at Alice Keene Park, where election officials say...
Early voting off to busy start in Pitt County
Kinston Teens handing out treats to early voters
Youth organization encourages community to vote
Students pay tribute to Beirut veterans and their fallen comrades
Students pay tribute to Beirut veterans and their fallen comrades
Students pay tribute to Beirut veterans and their fallen comrades
Students pay tribute to Beirut veterans and their fallen comrades