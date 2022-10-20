SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff.

Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call.

The sheriff said the man, who he described as a large man, was fighting with the deputies.

“This person was getting the best of the two officers that were on the scene at the time,” said the sheriff.

Ingram said a passerby saw what was happening and shot the man believing the deputies were in danger. The man shot, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff said his deputies had some bumps and bruises. He said they both should be okay.

Ingram said the man will be facing charges for assaulting the deputies.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.