North Carolina Coastal Federation works on preservation projects

Salt marsh preservation in Eastern Carolina
By WITN Web Team and Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Coastal Federation has worked with several state and community partners on $20 million in salt marsh preservation and living shoreline projects.

Officials say $2.5 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act will go into projects over the next five years across the U.S., including on Sugarloaf Island, off the Morehead City waterfront.

Experts explained that these marshes serve several benefits, including nurseries for oysters and fish species, and storm buffers for the coastline.

They say marine fisheries rely heavily on marshes and add that without them and several miles of living shorelines and man-made oyster reefs, the erosion and sea level rise will likely prove costly for coastal communities.

“[The] Coastal Federation has a bumper sticker, no wetlands, no seafood, no salt marshes, we don’t have any seafood,” Todd Miller North Carolina Coastal Federation executive director said. “If we want to continue to have a place that’s good to live in terms of safety, as well as being able to catch fish, and work and play along our coast, marshes are an essential part of that equation.”

The federation says more than $1 million in recent funding has also gone to man-made oyster reefs throughout the Pamlico Sound, which provide habitats for up to 300 species of fish and invertebrates.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Byrd recovers from serious boating accident.
ECU baseball commit to undergo additional amputation
Arturo Marin-Sotelo appears in court on Aug. 18, 2022
Man charged in Wake County deputy murder appears before judge
Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The white van has “Trinity...
Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County
Clinton Jackson III
Greenville man reported missing now wanted for kidnapping & child sex crimes
The 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student

Latest News

Deputies searching for man last seen by family in 2019
Eastern Carolina business raises money for children’s hospital
Funeral held for Wake County deputy in Raleigh
Flags being lowered to honor DOT worker killed in hit & run crash
Flags being lowered to honor DOT worker killed in hit & run crash