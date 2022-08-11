New Jersey man snags record Cubera Snapper off Hatteras
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - A New Jersey man certainly has a big fish tale to tell others after his visit to Hatteras last week.
The Division of Marine Fisheries said Thomas Madsen, of Byram, New Jersey, snagged a 58-pound, 8-ounce Cubera Snapper.
That set a new state record for the species.
Madsen was fishing onboard Sea Dream Fishing Charters out of Hatteras last Wednesday when he landed the record using a Shimano jigging rod, and a Diawa Saltist reel with 80-pound test.
The previous state record came in at 58-pounds and was caught offshore of Beaufort Inlet in 2016.
