New Jersey man snags record Cubera Snapper off Hatteras

The Division of Marine Fisheries said Thomas Madsen, of Byram, New Jersey, snagged a 58-pound,...
The Division of Marine Fisheries said Thomas Madsen, of Byram, New Jersey, snagged a 58-pound, 8-ounce Cubera Snapper.(Division of Marine Fisheries)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - A New Jersey man certainly has a big fish tale to tell others after his visit to Hatteras last week.

The Division of Marine Fisheries said Thomas Madsen, of Byram, New Jersey, snagged a 58-pound, 8-ounce Cubera Snapper.

That set a new state record for the species.

Madsen was fishing onboard Sea Dream Fishing Charters out of Hatteras last Wednesday when he landed the record using a Shimano jigging rod, and a Diawa Saltist reel with 80-pound test.

The previous state record came in at 58-pounds and was caught offshore of Beaufort Inlet in 2016.

