WHAT’S MY NAME: Man wanted for Walmart theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a theft at Walmart earlier this month.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened on July 1st.

The man can be seen in the attached photograph carrying something in his right hand.

Walmart theft suspect (Jacksonville Public Safety)

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call police at (910) 938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

