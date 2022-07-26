Advertisement

WHAT’S MY NAME: Man wanted for Walmart theft

Walmart theft suspect
Walmart theft suspect
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a theft at Walmart earlier this month.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened on July 1st.

The man can be seen in the attached photograph carrying something in his right hand.

Walmart theft suspect
Walmart theft suspect

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call police at (910) 938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

