Ten cases of monkeypox reported in North Carolina in 4 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Health and Human Services says there are 34 cases of monkeypox in North Carolina.

The agency provided the update Monday, July 25th at 12:48 p.m. That number is up from 24 total cases four days ago, on July 21st.

The first case in our state was found on June 23rd, according to the NCDHHS. Nearly all monkeypox cases in North Carolina have been in men who have sex with men.

On July 7th, the agency sent monkeypox vaccines to Pitt County as well as six other counties in the state.

The NCDHHS says the disease is typically found in West and Central Africa and is caused by an orthopoxvirus.

