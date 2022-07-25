Advertisement

Ten cases of monkeypox reported in North Carolina in 4 days

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Health and Human Services says there are 34 cases of monkeypox in North Carolina.

The agency provided the update Monday, July 25th at 12:48 p.m. That number is up from 24 total cases four days ago, on July 21st.

The first case in our state was found on June 23rd, according to the NCDHHS. Nearly all monkeypox cases in North Carolina have been in men who have sex with men.

On July 7th, the agency sent monkeypox vaccines to Pitt County as well as six other counties in the state.

The NCDHHS says the disease is typically found in West and Central Africa and is caused by an orthopoxvirus.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SBI and deputies are at the scene of a deputy involved shooting in Greene County.
SBI investigating Greene County deputy involved shooting
Beaufort Co boating accident sends one to Greenville hospital
Greenville police investigation.
VICTIM: Two masked men assaulted driver and stole car
Colonial Pipeline spill now largest onshore leak in U.S. history
Kinston police
Two killed this morning in three Kinston shootings

Latest News

Returning donors giving blood.
‘It’s going to the cause’: Citizens donate blood after major decrease in donations
Earlier this month, Federal Judge William Osteen indicated North Carolina’s 1973 law is...
NC Attorney General has no plans to enforce state’s 20-week abortion ban
(Source: NBC)
Pitt County Child Support Services offering free DNA testing
Jockey’s Ridge again under state swimming advisory