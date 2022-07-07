Pitt County one of seven state counties to get monkeypox vaccines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is one of seven counties in North Carolina getting monkeypox vaccines from the federal government.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says North Carolina is getting 444 doses of Jynneos, a vaccine that can prevent illness or lead to less severe symptoms if given within two weeks after someone is exposed to monkeypox.

The local health departments of Pitt County, along with Buncombe, Durham, Forsythe, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, and Wake counties, will get these doses first. As more doses become available, more locations will be added.

Due to the limited supply of the vaccines, vaccination is only being offered to people with known or suspected exposure to the virus, including people who have been in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox, and men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading.

Case numbers are posted on the CDC site here.

People who meet these criteria can call their local health department to make an appointment to get the vaccine.

The Pitt County Health Department can be reached at (252) 902-2300.

