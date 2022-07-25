Advertisement

Beaufort Co boating accident sends one to Greenville hospital

(WALA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A person involved in a boating accident over the weekend is recovering in the hospital.

Beaufort County Emergency Management official Chris Newkirk confirms that one victim was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center on Saturday.

Newkirk said the boaters met first responders at 503 Carteret Street, the address for the Quarterdeck Marina, in Bath.

The patient suffered significant injuries, but was stable when they were taken to the hospital.

Stay with WITN as we continue to confirm details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colonial Pipeline spill now largest onshore leak in U.S. history
Greenville police investigation.
VICTIM: Two masked men assaulted driver and stole car
Juveniles charged after fire at Rocky Mount Harris Teeter
The SBI and deputies are at the scene of a deputy involved shooting in Greene County.
SBI investigating Greene County deputy involved shooting
Tobias Carr & Timothy Sarver
AUTOPSIES: Tennessee jail escapees died in murder/suicide

Latest News

Home fire claims the life of one person in Rocky Mount
Home fire claims the life of one person in Rocky Mount
Kinston community event hopes to curb gun violence
Police investigate two overnight shootings in Rocky Mount
SBI investigating Greene County deputy involved shooting