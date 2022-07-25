Beaufort Co boating accident sends one to Greenville hospital

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A person involved in a boating accident over the weekend is recovering in the hospital.

Beaufort County Emergency Management official Chris Newkirk confirms that one victim was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center on Saturday.

Newkirk said the boaters met first responders at 503 Carteret Street, the address for the Quarterdeck Marina, in Bath.

The patient suffered significant injuries, but was stable when they were taken to the hospital.

