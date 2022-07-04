High food prices to affect Fourth of July meal plans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The current rise in inflation has caused things to be expensive to purchase particularly during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The U.S. inflation rate hit record breaking numbers in May, marking a new forty year high.

Food, along with several other day to day essentials, are receiving the harsh end of the stick as prices continue to soar.

The Fourth of July holiday is a time were people are generally hitting up their local grocery stores more than ever, but not this year.

“I know a lot of folks staying home because I have heard even people that call into radio and stuff that are locals,” said Cahrsty Pita, a Greenville shopper. “They are like, you know this year we are just going to keep it a little close to home, we are just going to do something around the house.”

A year ago, hot dogs and hot dog buns were the top selling items on people’s Fourth of July shopping list.

Over the last year, the national average price of hot dogs rose 43%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.