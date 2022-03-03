Advertisement

Sheppard Memorial Library hosts used book sale

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You can expand your at-home library today!

The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library is hosting its annual used book sale at the Greenville Convention Center. There will be thousands of items to choose from, including used hardbacks, children’s books and DVD’s.

All money from the event will support programs like the library’s summer reading program for kids and provide matching grants for the library and its branches.

Members of the library can check out the items Thursday night from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. The sale will be open to the public Friday from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.

