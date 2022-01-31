ECU baseball’s Whisenhunt named preseason All-American twice on Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina pitcher Carson Whisenhunt named Preseason First-Team All-American by Baseball America and D1 Baseball on Monday.

He now has been recognized three times this year as a preseason All-American. He was named conference preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The North Carolina native went 6-2 in 13 starts last year allowing 28 runs on 50 hits with a 3.77 ERA. He struck out 79 in 62 innings of work.

ECU opens its season with a three-game series at home against Bryant University starting February 18th.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.