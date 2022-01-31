ECU baseball’s Whisenhunt named preseason All-American twice on Monday
Baseball America and D1 Baseball honor ECU star pitcher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina pitcher Carson Whisenhunt named Preseason First-Team All-American by Baseball America and D1 Baseball on Monday.
He now has been recognized three times this year as a preseason All-American. He was named conference preseason Pitcher of the Year.
The North Carolina native went 6-2 in 13 starts last year allowing 28 runs on 50 hits with a 3.77 ERA. He struck out 79 in 62 innings of work.
ECU opens its season with a three-game series at home against Bryant University starting February 18th.
