ECU men’s basketball focused on Brandon Suggs, stopping turnovers following overtime loss to UCF

No update on Suggs injury yet
ECU guard Brandon Suggs
ECU guard Brandon Suggs(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men surrendered a 20-point 2nd half lead Tuesday night falling to Central Florida 92-85 in overtime. They may have lost more than just the game.

The Pirates lost Brandon Suggs too. He left the game with what appeared to be an injured ankle. No update from coach Dooley following the game and the school says no update today. Losing him made a difference against UCF.

“Suggs is a big part of the team. I see his plus minus was 15. So we were up 15 when he was in there. Loosing him was a tough one,” says ECU guard Tristen Newton, “I don’t know how bad the injury was but hopefully we have him back when we play Houston.”

“It did. But you know you are up 66-50 with 9.5 minutes left you gotta be able to sustain that. RJ had a good game who we plugged in there. We were a little short on the perimeter,” says ECU head coach Joe Dooley, “But, that’s part of it we gotta guard. You can’t give up that many points in the 2nd half in your building.”

Another point of emphasis for the Dooley was turnovers. The Pirates had 22 of them against UCF. They have to fix it quickly as they face 10th ranked Houston Saturday night on ESPN2′s national broadcast.

“I think some of them were self induced. I think some of it was there pressure. I think the more we see this type of pressure that Central Florida and Houston and you can’t simulate in practice. You can’t simulate the athleticism Memphis has. The more we see the more the game will slow down,” says Dooley, “That being said we shot 53 percent. We shot good from 3. We have to make sure we get a shot, a good shot every time down the floor. If we do that, we cut those to 16 or our average is about 12, that’s probably another 8-10 points and you’re not in this situation.”

The Pirates are scheduled to play at Houston Saturday at 6 PM.

