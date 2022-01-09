Advertisement

Teen injured in Jacksonville shooting

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager in critical condition on Saturday.

Officers came to the area of Foxhorn Village at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday where they found a 15-year-old shot.

The teenager was taken to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune and then was taken to Vidant Medical Center, where he’s in critical, but stable condition, police said.

The suspect has been identified and police said it appears to be an isolated incident at this time with no threat to the public.

“This investigation is still active and detectives are continuing to follow up on several leads,” Capt. Mike Capps said.

The 15-year-old’s name has not been released due to him being a juvenile, police said.

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division or leave a tip to Crime Stoppers.

