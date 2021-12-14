SBI investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after a deadly deputy-involved shooting Tuesday morning in Pender County.

According to Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler, deputies were attempting to serve a domestic violence order when they encountered an armed subject and a shooting occurred.

The armed subject died as a result of the shooting. The sheriff’s office says no deputies were injured in the incident.

The shooting took place off of N.C. 210 in the Canetuck community.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.