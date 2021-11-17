Governor Cooper says he’ll sign 2-year budget bill into law

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Governor Roy Cooper says he’ll sign the legislature’s final two-year budget bill into law once it reaches his desk.

He made the announcement on Tuesday just before the Senate gave its initial approval to the proposal. He says the good items contained inside the Republican-penned bill outweighed the bad.

The bill contains significant raises and bonuses for teachers and state employees, a $15-per-hour pay floor come next year for local school employees who aren’t teachers and $5.9 billion for state agencies and higher education.

