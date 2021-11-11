Veterans Day discounts, freebies offered throughout the east

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Restaurants and businesses across the east are saluting veterans and active-duty service members this Veterans Day with free meals and discounts.

A military ID is typically required and it’s encouraged that you call ahead to see if your local restaurant or business is participating.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. When dining in, they will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within three weeks.

Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores: Free admission at the aquarium for all service members, spouses and children. All visitors must make an online reservation before arriving.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free all American burger with choice of cheese and a side from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Proof of service is required.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Military members will receive free 10 boneless wings and fries. The offer is available for takeout or dine-in.

Chili’s: The restaurant will offer a free meal from a select menu with proof of military service. Available for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake in-store or online. Use the code VETSDAY21 at checkout.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating locations. No purchase is necessary.

Golden Corral: The restaurant is hosting their Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. until close. It includes a free meal when dining in.

IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancakes at participating locations.

Insomnia Cookies: Service members get a free 6-pack with any purchase or one free classic cookie in store all day with a military ID.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans receive a free coffee or donut of choice.

Logan’s Roadhouse: All military personnel can get a free meal from 3- 6 p.m.

Red Lobster: The restaurant is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Ruby Tuesday’s: Free garden bar entrée with proof of military status.

Sheetz: All veterans and active-duty military can receive a free half turkey or ham sub and fountain drink. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash at participating locations.

Smoothie King: Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a free 20 oz. smoothie.

Starbucks: The coffee chain is offering a free tall hot brewed coffee for all military personnel and spouses.

Texas Roadhouse: The restaurant will hand out dinner vouchers in store parking lots from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Zaxby’s: Free signature sandwich meal with proof of military status.

