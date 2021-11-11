Advertisement

Veterans Day discounts, freebies offered throughout the east

Thursday is Veterans Day and plenty of businesses and restaurants around the country are taking time to honor veterans with special deals and discounts.(KWTX)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Restaurants and businesses across the east are saluting veterans and active-duty service members this Veterans Day with free meals and discounts.

A military ID is typically required and it’s encouraged that you call ahead to see if your local restaurant or business is participating.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. When dining in, they will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to go or delivery within three weeks.

Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores: Free admission at the aquarium for all service members, spouses and children. All visitors must make an online reservation before arriving.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free all American burger with choice of cheese and a side from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Proof of service is required.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Military members will receive free 10 boneless wings and fries. The offer is available for takeout or dine-in.

Chili’s: The restaurant will offer a free meal from a select menu with proof of military service. Available for dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake in-store or online. Use the code VETSDAY21 at checkout.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice at participating locations. No purchase is necessary.

Golden Corral: The restaurant is hosting their Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. until close. It includes a free meal when dining in.

IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancakes at participating locations.

Insomnia Cookies: Service members get a free 6-pack with any purchase or one free classic cookie in store all day with a military ID.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans receive a free coffee or donut of choice.

Logan’s Roadhouse: All military personnel can get a free meal from 3- 6 p.m.

Red Lobster: The restaurant is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Ruby Tuesday’s: Free garden bar entrée with proof of military status.

Sheetz: All veterans and active-duty military can receive a free half turkey or ham sub and fountain drink. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash at participating locations.

Smoothie King: Veterans and active-duty military personnel receive a free 20 oz. smoothie.

Starbucks: The coffee chain is offering a free tall hot brewed coffee for all military personnel and spouses.

Texas Roadhouse: The restaurant will hand out dinner vouchers in store parking lots from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Zaxby’s: Free signature sandwich meal with proof of military status.

