ECU preparing to be tougher than Temple for Saturday test

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is home again this week after beating South Florida Thursday night. The Pirates hope to continue to use the formula which worked against the Bulls and hope it leads to similar results.

“Big shout out to the OL,” says ECU running back Rahjai Harris, “I’m out there running behind those big boys so big shout out to them.”

“Just a huge hats off to the offensive line,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “It was going to be tough for those guys to match our physicality all night.”

ECU ran for nearly 200 yards and passed for nearly 200 yards last game. A balanced attack with a physical blocking scheme up front.

“We’ve played better week by week. The consistency of working together,” says ECU offensive lineman Fernando Frye, “You know, defenses change here and, they’re coming from an offensive perspective they change here and there, but nothing is really too much different. You just kind of learn from the last week before that.”

Like the offensive line, wide receiver Audie Omotosho has progressed through the season. He is the Pirates second leading receiver and has now caught touchdowns in each of the last three games.

“A lot of it is confidence. I think his work ethic is paying off,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “Confidence that Holton and the quarterbacks having him, the confidence that the coach is having him I think that’s a big factor too.”

ECU’s preparing to face “Temple Tough” this week. They are working hard practice to be ready for the physicality that will be needed to be the Owls on Saturday. They were even playing Rocky music at practice.

“Win the point of contact. I would say they always pride themselves on “Temple Tough”. That’s how they play so we know what kind of game it is going to be,” says ECU wide receiver Tyler Snead, “If we can win the point of contact and be more dominant I think we will put ourselves and have a pretty good shot.”

“At least stopping the run,” says ECU linebacker Myles Berry, “That was one of the key things that lead us to that victory on the defensive side. Stopping the run and getting them in third down situations, third down and long situations, forcing them to pass the football.”

“They’re going to take their time,” says Houston, “They are going to give us a ton of different formations. A lot of different motions trying to get our guys out of position and they are going to try and take the ball and shove it down our throat.”

ECU is 15.5 point favorites. They are set to kick off against Temple on Saturday, at 3 PM, at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium.

