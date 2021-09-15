New Bern man charged with sex crime involving 13-year-old girl
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing charges following a month-long investigation into a child sex crime.
Carteret County deputies arrested Ander Lewis, 26, of New Bern and charged him with statutory sex offense with a child. The crime stemmed from an internet crimes against children investigation that happened off Highway 24 outside of Morehead City.
Investigators say they received a tip regarding reported sex offenses involving a 13-year-old girl.
Lewis was placed in the Carteret County jail under a $300,000 bond. He is scheduled for a first appearance Wednesday morning.
