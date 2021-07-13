Advertisement

UPDATE: Man accused of damaging Black Lives Matter mural in Elizabeth City

Jeremy Maggard
Jeremy Maggard(Elizabeth City Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding damage to a “Black Lives Matter” art installation in Elizabeth City.

Elizabeth City Police say that Jeremy Maggard, 32, of Elizabeth City, has been arrested and charged with injury to real property and reckless driving.

Surveillance footage from this past weekend shows a black Dodge Ram leaving black skid marks on the mural which sits in front of city hall.

Maggard was given a $500 secured bond and later released.

He has a first court appearance set for August 26th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephan Swearingen was fired from his position as a captain with Hamilton Fire-EMS a day after...
WARRANT: Former Hamilton Fire/EMS captain facing SBI child porn charges
Kaitlyn Sasser
Vidant Medical Center police officer facing assault charge in “off-campus incident”
Deshon Davis is facing more than 20 drug trafficking related charges.
Pitt County man under $1 million bond after month-long drug trafficking investigation
Eastern North Carolina hiring woes.
Many ENC jobs go unfilled, some employers forced to close
Officers say Terrence Plymouth, 22, of Kinston was shot outside of a home on Harding Avenue...
POLICE: 22-year-old fatally shot in Kinston, no arrests made

Latest News

TEXAS VOTING EXPLAINER
TEXAS VOTING EXPLAINER
Onslow Covid Increase
Onslow Covid Increase
Start Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid through the week
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Report: North Carolina-bound passenger bites attendant