Advertisement

Going the Distance: The Taylor Anthony Story

Two-time state champion Christ Covenant junior cross country runner featured as our newest WITN Sports Spotlight
Taylor Anthony - Christ Covenant Junior - WITN Sports Spotlight
Taylor Anthony - Christ Covenant Junior - WITN Sports Spotlight(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on two-time Christ Covenant junior cross country state champion Taylor Anthony!

NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dry cleaners caught fire this morning after a vehicle crashed into the building.
Mayor & police chief inside when SUV crashes into business
Two people are missing after a boat overturned this morning.
UPDATE: Beaufort Inlet boater search moving farther off the coast
Generic police lights image
Two brothers who were retired Jacksonville deputy chiefs die hours apart
Ribeyes Steakhouse said it is permanently closing its Greenville location because of the...
PANDEMIC: Ribeyes closes Greenville location
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat

Latest News

Mike Houston
Mike Houston talks Tulane loss Monday ahead of Cincinnati game Friday
ECU football at Cincinnati
Mike Houston talks Cincinnati on Monday
ECU football at Cincinnati
ECU Football: No. 7 Cincinnati Game Week Coverage
Chase Elliott (9) races through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix...
Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title