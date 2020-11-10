Going the Distance: The Taylor Anthony Story
Two-time state champion Christ Covenant junior cross country runner featured as our newest WITN Sports Spotlight
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) — This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on two-time Christ Covenant junior cross country state champion Taylor Anthony!
NOTE: If you have a senior student-athlete or athlete that you would like to nominate as a WITN Sports Spotlight, please email a bio to Tyler Feldman at tyler.feldman@witn.com.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.