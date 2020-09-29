Coronavirus guideline violations reported at Parkers in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A customer traveling from Asheville reported coronavirus guideline violations at the popular Parker’s Barbecue restaurant in Wilson over the weekend.

Robert Green was in the area attending his son’s soccer tournament when he went to the restaurant to pick up food, and he saw a group of employees packed closely together behind the counter and in the kitchen without masks on.

“Let me put it this way it was a horror show,” he said. “There were a dozen people behind the counter in the kitchen area, very small kitchen area and none of them not a one was wearing a mask.”

Wilson County Health Department officials said they are aware of the situation since the health department has nothing to do with enforcement, they’ve turned this over to the Wilson Police Department.

Wilson Police told WRAL News that they have responded five separate times (twice in April, twice in August, once earlier in September due to lack of compliance), but they have not issued any citations.

Eric Lippard, one of the restaurants' co-owners, told WRAL News that employees are subject to temperature checks before they enter work and that the restaurant has had no known cases of COVID-19 among its staff.

