Advertisement

ECU, UNC & NC State to allow football players’ parents to attend games

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University have announced parents will be allowed in the stands for upcoming games.

According to the universities, Gov. Roy Cooper is allowing 350 people to attend the upcoming football games.

ECU Assistant Athletics Director Tom McClellan tells WITN, the university is “working through specifics, but plan to utilize all that is permitted (for parents) for the UCF (University of Central Florida) game on Sept. 26.”

NC State and UNC say they will do the same, with NC State designating 250 tickets to their players' families (two tickets per player), and allowing the additional 100 tickets to go to their opponent, Wake Forest.

NC State will open its season at home Saturday, while UNC will play its second game of the season against UNC Charlotte. ECU is set to begin its season on Sept. 26.

School officials say this is not for the entire season, and protocols regarding attendance are still subject to change moving forward.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Charlotte, No. 12 UNC game canceled due to 49ers quarantine

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AARON BEARD
This weekend’s game between No. 12 North Carolina and Charlotte has been canceled after the 49ers announced contact tracing had depleted their offensive line with several players placed into quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

Mike Houston reacts to 50-fan limit inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for ECU game vs. UCF

Updated: 21 hours ago
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

WITN

ECU head football coach Mike Houston: “One active positive case” still on team

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
ECU head football coach Mike Houston told reporters via Zoom Tuesday night that there is just one positive COVID-19 case remaining on his team.

Sports

Mike Houston eager for first signature win at ECU

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT

Latest News

Sports

North Edgecombe’s Harrell scores team-high 20 in Game 7 loss

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By The Associated Press
North Edgecombe's Montrezl Harrell scored a team-high 20 points off the bench in the Clippers' 104-89 loss to Denver in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Sports

Bam! Adebayo’s block helps Heat win Game 1 over Celtics

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
By TIM REYNOLDS
"Bam. That seals the game for us,” Jimmy Butler said. “I love how he does any and everything that you ask him to do. I really do."

Sports

Phillips hoping to build on freshman season at UNCW

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
WITN News At 11pm

Sports

Phillips hoping to build on freshman season at UNCW

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman and Billy Weaver
Former South Central basketball standout Shykeim Phillips is hoping to play a big role in the future success of the UNCW Seahawks.

Sports

Big Ten changes course, will play fall football after all

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT
|
By RALPH. D. RUSSO
Less than five weeks after pushing football and other fall sports to spring in the name of player safety during the pandemic, the Big Ten changed course Wednesday and said it plans to begin its season the weekend of Oct. 23-24.

Sports Spotlight

WITN Sports Spotlight: Josiah Thompson

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
|
By Billy Weaver
This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on John Paul II senior running back Josiah Thompson.