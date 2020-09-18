ECU, UNC & NC State to allow football players’ parents to attend games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University have announced parents will be allowed in the stands for upcoming games.

According to the universities, Gov. Roy Cooper is allowing 350 people to attend the upcoming football games.

ECU Assistant Athletics Director Tom McClellan tells WITN, the university is “working through specifics, but plan to utilize all that is permitted (for parents) for the UCF (University of Central Florida) game on Sept. 26.”

NC State and UNC say they will do the same, with NC State designating 250 tickets to their players' families (two tickets per player), and allowing the additional 100 tickets to go to their opponent, Wake Forest.

NC State will open its season at home Saturday, while UNC will play its second game of the season against UNC Charlotte. ECU is set to begin its season on Sept. 26.

School officials say this is not for the entire season, and protocols regarding attendance are still subject to change moving forward.

