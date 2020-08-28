Advertisement

Former Havelock city commissioner convicted on child pornography charges

The SBI's Sex Offender Registry List says the former Havelock city commissioner has been convicted on child pornography charges.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A former Havelock city commissioner has been convicted on child pornography charges.

Peter Van Vliet, 42, was arrested in December and charged with multiple counts of child pornography. According to arrest warrants obtained by WITN, the SBI says they found computer video files of children, some possibly as young as two years old, engaged in various sex acts with other children, as well as adults.

The SBI’s Sex Offender Registry List shows Van Vliet was convicted last week and will serve 5 years on probation.

Van Vliet was a city commissioner since 2014. He also used to coach youth lacrosse, cross country and junior varsity basketball at Annunciation Catholic School. The Diocese of Raleigh told WITN that Van Vliet hadn’t coached at the school since March 2019.

