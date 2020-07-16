Sylvan Heights Bird Park welcomes crested duck.

Advertisement

Sylvan Heights Bird Park is welcoming a crested duck.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sylvan Heights Bird Park is welcoming a crested duck.

Two-week old Perry appeared on WITN News at Sunrise Thursday morning alongside bird park aviculturist Kat Lewandowski.

The duck has a ball of feathers on top of its head that people often refer to as a “puffy cotton ball.” Perry will grow to the size of about a mallard.

Lewandowski says they are planning to use the animal for education when they are able to allow school programs again.

Right now, the park is open to visitors under phase two of Governor Cooper’s order. Visitors are required to wear masks in certain areas of the park.

