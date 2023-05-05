Onslow County is asking, what’s that smell?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Davis Heating & AC and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Davis Heating & AC, visit http://www.davisheatingac.com/

Are you struggling with excessive dust and debris buildup in your home or dealing with lingering pet or household odors? Are allergies or other illnesses making it difficult to breathe easy in your own home? It’s time to consider professional duct cleaning services, and luckily for you, Davis Heating and AC is here to help!

Their powerful duct cleaning process includes using a high-powered vacuum with various brush heads to remove dust and debris from inside your duct system, as well as a replacement or cleaning of all vent registers. They’ll also treat your entire duct system with a deodorizing or sanitizing fogging spray, providing your home with fresh, clean air. But that’s not all!

Until May 31st, Davis Heating and AC is offering a free deodorizing fog treatment valued at $80 with every duct cleaning service. This amazing offer is a great way to improve the air quality in your home and keep your family safe from potential fire hazards.

Don’t wait any longer to enjoy the benefits of clean and fresh air in your home. Contact Davis Heating and AC today to schedule your duct cleaning and take advantage of their limited-time offer. Trust their expert technicians to properly maintain your HVAC system with thorough coil and blower wheel cleaning, ensuring it runs efficiently and saves you money on energy bills. Serving the local community of Onslow County is their passion and their google reviews reflect that.