Onslow HVAC Expert’s 5 Tips to Prepare Your Home for Summer

You may be ready for summer with its backyard barbeques, pool days and vacations. But is your home prepared to handle the heat? There are volumes of suggestions, but here are the 5 we find are useful for efficiency in cooling and keeping electric bills under control. So, pour yourself a glass of sweet-tea and see how you can cool off this summer.

Five Tips for Keeping Your Home Cool this Summer:

1. Have a preventative maintenance tune-up performed by a professional. Your cooling system works hard in the summer so it is important to have it inspected by a professional to ensure it is functioning as it should. A properly functioning air conditioner or heat pump provides more comfort and can save you money on your utility bill.

2. Ensure east and west facing windows are well-shaded or have insulated window treatments, preferably in a light color that will reflect heat. Keep doors, windows and other openings closed during the day to keep maximum heat and humidity outside.

3. Wait until evening to do activities that warm the house like drying clothes, baking, or starting the dishwasher. After showering or cooking, only let your exhaust fan run for around ten minutes. Exhaust fans that are ran for too long can actually bring more heat and moisture into your home.

4. Use fans to keep air moving to be more comfortable at warmer temperatures. Most folks are comfortable between 72 and 78F, but with good airflow, you might be comfortable at 76-80F. Make sure to switch the spin direction on your ceiling fan to counter-clockwise.

5. It is very important to replace your air filters regularly. We recommend replacing them every 30 days. Dirty filters restrict the air flow to your evaporator coil which can cause the system to freeze up and not function. Over time this can cause a lot of damage to your unit. Fresh air filters help your AC run more efficiently.

Employing these tips will help you keep cool and comfortable by getting the best performance possible from your AC unit. If your unit isn’t under a regular service contract, get a professional to check it twice a year, preferably in the spring before the hottest weather arrives and again in the fall before winter cold arrives.

We at Davis Heating & AC see a lot of issues that can be avoided by following these 5 simple tips. We encourage you to call us at 910-333-1954, since we’d be happy to help you with preventative maintenance, which saves you time, frustration, and money.