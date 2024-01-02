Fireworks debris causes fire at OBX home Monday morning

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Fireworks debris started a fire at an OBX home, just hours into the new year.

Kill Devil Hills firefighters, along with three other departments, were called to a home on East Fresh Pond Drive around 4:45 a.m. Monday. The front deck of the home was on fire.

Thanks to smoke alarms, four adults and two children safely got out of the home without any injuries.

The fire marshal said fireworks debris was put in a trash can that was below the deck, catching it on fire.

Firefighters remind everyone that debris from fireworks should be soaked overnight in a non-combustible container that is filled with water before being thrown away.

Copyright 2024 WITN. All rights reserved.