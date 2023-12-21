Advertise With Us
Felton scores 26, East Carolina defeats Delaware State

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - RJ Felton had 26 points in East Carolina’s 79-50 win over Delaware State on Wednesday night.

Felton also added eight rebounds for the Pirates (7-5). Brandon Johnson scored 13 points and added 15 rebounds and four steals. Ezra Ausar was 3 of 4 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

Wesley Oba finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (6-9). Brandon Stone added 11 points for Delaware State.

